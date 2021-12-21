Manchester City may have a lot to fear from Liverpool in the title race after Shearer’s ‘positive’ admission

Alan Shearer has suggested that Liverpool’s ability to secure hard-earned points will serve the club well in the long run this term with Jurgen Klopp’s men likely to improve down the line.

Whilst a draw in London scuppered the Merseysiders’ hopes of winning eight games (in all competitions) in a row since the resumption of domestic football in late November.

“You could argue that, like Chelsea, Liverpool have not been at their usual level in recent weeks anyway, but they have still been winning most of the time,” the 51-year-old wrote for BBC Sport.

“I know they dropped points against Spurs at the weekend but they saw some very strange – and incorrect – refereeing decisions go against them. Those decisions didn’t quite ruin the game, but they had a big say in the outcome.

“Overall, I don’t have any concerns about Liverpool and I’d actually say it is a positive that they have kept their momentum despite having to work harder than City for the points in recent weeks. We know they will improve, and they are not going away.”

Though two points dropped to Antonio Conte’s men will have certainly hurt, particularly in light of the controversial officiating of the clash, though to be three points away from the Cityzens before the year is out is far from disastrous.

READ MORE: Alan Shearer points out Liverpool’s ‘biggest worry’ which could cost Reds the title

It’s certainly testament to the brilliance of both Manchester City and Chelsea that, after securing 19 points out of possible 21 beyond the international break, only six points separate the third-placed Blues from Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

A point away to a rejuvenated Spurs side will likely feel bigger further along in the campaign, with the prospect of an improved Liverpool side far from being outside the realm of reality.

With the lead of the league having already switched hands several times this term, we’d expect more twists and turns to define the title fight before the season’s out.

EOTK Insider Opinion: FA’s verdict on Klopp’s critique of Tierney is alarming as well as correct