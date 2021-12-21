On this day 2019: Liverpool win their first ever Club World Cup as an extra-time Bobby Firmino goal floors Flamengo

Liverpool won the World Club Cup two years ago today as a late Bobby Firmino goal secured the trophy for the first time.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had defeated Monterrey in the semi-final, our No.9 was on the score sheet again along with a Naby Keita goal that helped defeat the Mexican outfit 2-1.

The final pitted the Reds against Flamengo in what was a December that contained nine games in 25 hectic days.

READ MORE: Pep Lijnders on referee mistakes, lack of accountability for VAR officials and the need for reformation of officiating in the game

Those committed fans that traveled to Qatar had to wait a long time for the dead lock to be broken, it wasn’t until the first period of extra time that a goal was scored.

Jordan Henderson played Sadio Mane through the middle, he held the ball up and squared for the Brazilian forward who side-stepped the goalkeeper in the 99th minute.

No sooner had the ball found the back of the net, our striker had his shirt off and his teammates went crazy in celebration.

We hung on for success and won the trophy for the first time on that historic day.

You can watch full highlights of the game courtesy of FIFA (via fastSPORT):

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965