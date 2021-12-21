Paul Tierney set to operate VAR for Liverpool’s upcoming top of the table clash v Chelsea

Paul Tierney is set to operate VAR at Stockley Park for Liverpool’s meeting with Chelsea in January.

This update comes from This Is Anfield, with the publication sharing one fan’s Twitter screenshot of the officials list for upcoming English top-flight clash.

With the Merseysiders three points ahead of the Blues (and three behind league leaders Manchester City), it’s a tie primed for further officiating controversy given the potential ramifications for the title race.

It’s a decision that has understandably concerned supporters ahead of what will be an absolutely pivotal game for Jurgen Klopp’s men in light of the 40-year-old’s questionable performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Englishman attracted the ire of Jurgen Klopp during and post-game, with the German questioning whether the referee had a specific problem with him.

Given the statistics that have emerged, it’s certainly difficult to entirely ignore the former Mainz boss’ suspicions around Tierney, though one might imagine that there will likewise be greater pressure on the referee to perform to a high standard following the recent weekend controversies.

