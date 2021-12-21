‘They’re an absolute joy’ – Former Manchester United defender admits admiration for Liverpool duo

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has compared Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to Brazilian legends Cafu and Roberto Carlos.

The Liverpool defenders are rightly recognised as two of the world’s best full-backs after their impressive and consistent showings for Jurgen Klopp’s men over the past few seasons.

“Sometimes, during a game, you have to check yourself when you’re involved in an emotional game like this as a co-commentator or commentator,” Neville told Sky Sports (via talkSPORT).

“You’re mentioning them [Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold] in the same breath as probably the two greatest full-backs I’ve ever seen, Roberto Carlos and Cafu.

“For so many years they were the shining example. They transformed full-back play. I know there had been attacking full-backs before, the Liverpool teams of the 70s.

“But when you think of them as being an attacker first, defender second, contributing to free-kicks, attacks, crosses, every part of the game. They made full-backs a prominent part of the team.

“They were exceptional, but these two… I don’t think I’ve seen two full-backs play in the Premier League that are as good as these two as a pair.

“The way in which they combine on the pitch, the way they play the game, they’re an absolute joy.”

Both defenders are vital in the way the German boss set’s up his team – a lot of their attacking threat comes from the full-back position and the dangerous deliveries that the pair can produce.

Trent has eight Premier League assists to his name this term whilst his Scottish teammate has registered an impressive five.

Former Hull City man Robertson registered a goal and an assist before being sent off for a dangerous challenge on Emerson Royal in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham on Sunday and during the game, Neville also claimed that Trent was Steven Gerrard, David Beckham and Kevin De Bruyne all in one.

It’s great to see our current players being compared to such legends, it just goes to show how impressive they are that even our biggest rivals enjoy watching them play.

Long may their world-class performances continue.