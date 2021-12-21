(Video) “Good enough for an old man!” – James Milner’s hilarious reaction to his speedy reactions being tested

Curtis Jones, James Milner and Diogo Jota were on hand to take part in a reaction test and there was no surprise who came out on top.

The Liverpool players starred alongside eSports star Tekkz, in a video on the club’s YouTube channel for Expedia.

The trio faced questions guessing the city, naming current footballers from a given country and then tested their reactions in the three rounded quiz.

Our vice-captain was second to test his reactions and pressed his button 327ms after the screen turned green, which made him the eventual winner of the competition.

The 35-year-old said: “Good enough for an old man!” as he strutted back with confidence, to the sound of his Scouse teammate exclaiming “Millie, wow!”.

Anything mildly physical was only ever going to see one winner as the Leeds-born midfielder had the opportunity to show off his winning mentality and ability.

Why were the others so surprised!

You can watch Milner’s gloating (at 3:14) courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

