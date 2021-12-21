(Video) Naby Keita elbowed in Tottenham clash in another instance unpunished by officials

With the number of dubious moments that occurred in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham, it’s rather remarkable how few went in the Reds’ favour.

Fans will already be intimately familiar with the bizarre reaction of the officials to a shove on Diogo Jota and Harry Kane’s reckless tackle against Andy Robertson, and it will come as no surprise that an errant elbow planted on Naby Keita was ignored.

Whilst dribbling with the ball, the Guinean international came into contact with Ryan Sessegnon, with the fullback’s arm colliding with the midfielder as feint was attempted.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @lfcseattle:

If you get one upside the head like Naby did and complain to the match official, you get a yellow card…in Paul Tierney’s world. Sort out your officials @premierleague pic.twitter.com/SnvmmDfgf2 — LFC Seattle (@lfcseattle) December 21, 2021