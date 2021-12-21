(Video) New angle of Diogo Jota foul against Tottenham shows how bad the decision was to not give a penalty

Diogo Jota was on the wrong side of one of the bad decisions that Jurgen Klopp’s side experienced against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese forward was adjudged to have slowed down and waited for the contact that came from Emerson Royal, who came buccaneering into the back of the striker.

Our No.20 was flabbergasted to not see the referee or VAR award a penalty, in what would have been a key moment in the game.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series from Liverpool’s YouTube channel, a new angle has been presented of the moment that the Spurs defender floored our man.

It further confirms, as if that was needed, that there is no doubt which way the decision should have been given.

Not only was the lack of decision bad but there was a distinct lack of time spent on looking at it by those situated in Stockley Park.

Can’t wait for Paul Tierney to be in charge of the VAR for the Chelsea game in January…

You can watch the new angle of the Jota incident (at 4:16) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

