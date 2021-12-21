(Video) Watch as Diogo Jota replicates the Jordan Henderson shuffle as he collects trophy

Curtis Jones and James Milner were lucky enough to witness the first performance of the Diogo Jota shuffle, follwing a club quiz.

The Liverpool players starred alongside eSports star Tekkz, in a video on the club’s YouTube channel for Expedia.

The quartet faced questions guessing the city, naming current footballers from a given country and then tested their reactions in the three rounded quiz.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Curtis Jones, James Milner and Diogo Jota can’t control their laughter at a gamer’s slow reaction time

Following the three rounds being completed, the trophy was handed to our No.20 in reward for his geography, football and reaction time skills.

After the final standings were read out to the lads, the Portuguese international was invited to collect the award in front of the other beaten contestants.

As he picked up the silverware, he turned to his teammates to say: “Are you ready guys?” before he replicated the trademark Jordan Henderson move.

Despite not winning a medal since he’s been at the club, it’s clear that the captain’s signature move is famous within the club!

You can watch the video of the Jota shuffle (at 4:39) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965