(Video) Watch remarkable goal mouth scramble as Liverpool U18s hit the post twice before scoring third in 5-0 demolition

Melkamu Frauendorf was one of three young Liverpool players on the scoresheet as the U18s ran wild against their Burnley counterparts in a 5-0 win.

The teenager supplied a simple finish to bring the score to 3-0 after a terrific goal mouth scramble that saw the ball pinball about the box and strike the post twice before eventually nestling in the net.

It’s a result that propels Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side to second in the table having played a game more than their top five rivals.

