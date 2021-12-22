(Video) ‘Him and Gerrard are neck and neck’ – Bellingham torn between ex-Red and former World Cup-winner for five-a-side

Jude Bellingham’s ideal five-a-side team was heavily populated by Borussia Dortmund stars, with the midfielder going for fellow teammates Marco Reus and Erling Haaland, in addition to former BVB man, Jadon Sancho.

The main debate for the Liverpool-linked target, however, concerned picking between his two favourite midfielders of all-time – Zinedine Zidane and Steven Gerrard.

Mention of the Reds’ legendary No.8 is always likely to perk up the ears of supporters hopeful of the Anfield-based outfit bringing in such a marque signing in the summer.

Though all the talk coming out of Germany would appear to suggest that an early exit for Bellingham is unlikely, one might certainly wonder whether that appreciation for the now Aston Villa boss might work in Liverpool’s favour down the line.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Joe:

