(Image) Goalkeeper analyst’s remarkable graphic illustrates why Liverpool fans have nothing to fear over Alisson mistake

In football, it’s easy to focus on the mistakes over the broad array of good decisions footballers make on a weekly basis, and Alisson was no different in that regard following a sweeping error against Tottenham to allow for Heung-Min Son’s equaliser.

A graphic shared on Twitter by freelance goalkeeper analyst, John Harrison, however, does go some way to proving that fans have little to worry about in general when it comes to the Brazilian’s ‘keeping style.

By and large, the former Roma shotstopper’s tendencies do tend to get Liverpool out of hot water on a regular basis.

Not to forget either that the comparative lack of protection on offer ahead of him due to the COVID-enforced absences of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho meant that Alisson was forced to be somewhat more proactive than usual.

You can catch the image in question below, courtesy of @Jhdharrison1:

After his mistake it should be reiterated that #Alisson is an awesome sweeper This year Ali’s sweeping has prevented #LFC conceding an additional 10 chances & 1.3 xG vs avg #PL GK Being active means you will make mistakes but the chances you prevent will outweigh those mistakes pic.twitter.com/cuhdnIwBnF — John Harrison (@Jhdharrison1) December 21, 2021