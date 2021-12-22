(Video) Jota keeps Liverpool hopes alive with tidy finish after Minamino plays lovely pass

Posted by
Diogo Jota put Liverpool back within a goal’s reach of Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City outfit with a precise finish in the 18-yard-box.

The Reds suffered a double hammer blow from Jamie Vardy early in the first-half, with the England international putting the Foxes 2-0 up prior to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s effort.

The Portuguese international has been in superb form of late in the famous red shirt, producing three goals in as many games following his second-half introduction to the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

