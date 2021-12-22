Kelleher reveals contents of Klopp’s inspiring half-time team talk that led to dramatic League Cup win

Caoimhin Kelleher has shared Jurgen Klopp’s half-time instruction for his team to gee up the Anfield crowd by grabbing the next goal.

Liverpool did not disappoint when it came to the second 45, with substitute Diogo Jota supplying the necessary effort to get L4 up on its feet and roaring for a comeback.

“We didn’t get off to a great start and at half-time we’re obviously 3-1 down, but we actually felt quite confident because the goals we gave away were kind of mostly our fault really, giving the ball away,” the Irishman spoke post-match as quoted by the Sunday World.

“The manager just said at half-time, ‘If you get the next goal this crowd will get up and anything can happen.’

“So we always believe right to the end and that showed.”

Though things looked set to end up in Leicester City’s favour as the game reached the end of stoppage time, Taki Minamino didn’t let down the hopeful home crowd, registering a superb late equaliser to set up a penalty shootout.

Alisson Becker’s understudy was superb between the sticks beyond the full 90 minutes, with both Ryan Bertrand and Luke Thomas unable to convert, handing our Portuguese international the opportunity to seal the tie.

Evidently, the former Mainz boss’ words must have struck a chord or two with his much-changed XI, who showed tremendous strength of character to bring the game back level by full-time.

Under Klopp, we’ve generally been led to expect an early exit from domestic cups as the bigger fish has been rightfully prioritised.

However, the prospect of a final appearance – should we manage to overcome Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the semi-finals – will undoubtedly appeal regardless.

