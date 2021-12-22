(Video) Klopp brings out classic fist-pump celebration after Liverpool emerge victorious from thrilling league cup clash

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but whip out his classic fist-pump celebration after Liverpool staged a remarkable comeback in the second-half to help set up their penalty shootout win over Leicester.

Diogo Jota was the man of the hour, stepping up to the plate and netting his effort from the spot after Taki Minamino missed an opportunity to send the Anfield crowd into a frenzy a penalty earlier.

Given the changes made to the XI that faced Spurs at the weekend, it’s a truly remarkable accomplishment against what was effectively a full-strength Foxes team.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @neiljonesgoal: