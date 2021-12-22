‘Like Chuckle Brothers’ – These Liverpool fans blast 24-year-old star’s ‘comical’ first-half performance as Reds 3-1 down v Foxes

Liverpool were thrust into hot water early in their meeting with Leicester City as Jamie Vardy’s double put them two goals down in the first 15 minutes of play.

Joe Gomez in particular, drafted in alongside rookie Billy Koumetio, struggled for good portions of the opening 45, with some Reds fans jumping on to Twitter to express their discontent with the Englishman’s performance.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did provide some hope of a comeback with his well-taken effort just inside the 18-yard-box, though there would appear to be something of a mountain left for the club to climb in the second-half.

To be perfectly honest, whilst the 24-year-old has been far from his brilliant best, it’s somewhat harsh to expect a superb performance from a defender who has had significant injury struggles of late.

Add on top 10 changes to the starting-XI that took a point away from a trip to London and the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium and one can certainly appreciate how the conditions are hardly ripe for a solid team performance.

Words will undoubtedly be exchanged at half-time between Jurgen Klopp and his makeshift first-team, though we should arguably take Gomez’s game thus far with a pinch of salt.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Left side is dead..Nico Bradley very bad..Taki average..Morton is becoming Thiago plays good in patches..Gomez looks out of sorts…over all very bad performance..@LFC — S.Patel (@suhel13) December 22, 2021

Virgils influence is mad. He convinced us that Joe Gomez was good at football for almost 2 years — ٰ (@_MiIIlI) December 22, 2021

Koumetio and gomez are like the chuckle brothers — Patrick🇮🇪 (@patrickaa66) December 22, 2021

That was mayb the worse performance by a Lfc cb (gomez) since Lovren v spurs. No wonder he os nowhere near first choice. Second goal was comical by him — Melvin wood (@liverpaul66) December 22, 2021

Tbh I’ve never rated Gomez, you can check my past tweets, he has patches where he plays alright, poor on the ball and terrible in the air, gets bullied against top strikers — LFCKeita (@NabySZN21) December 22, 2021