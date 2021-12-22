Ex-Foxes ace Gary Lineker posts 11-word tweet reaction to Liverpool’s dramatic penalty shootout win

Liverpool’s remarkable comeback victory against Leicester City inevitably did not please former Foxes man Gary Lineker.

The Match of the Day presenter underlined his love for football in a tweet whilst acknowledging his disappointment with the penalty shootout defeat with the caption: ‘I love football, but every now and then I hate it.’

I love football, but every now and then I hate it. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2021

The Reds had looked destined for a blowout at home at the hands of Brendan Rodgers’ men who started brilliantly courtesy of two Jamie Vardy goals in the opening 15 minutes of the clash.

Our opposition on the night can certainly have no complaints about the manner of the defeat, however, after naming a strong XI against a fundamentally changed Liverpool outfit.

A superb shift in the second-half more than made up for our first 45 failings, with goals from Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino sending Anfield into a frenzy ahead of the penalty shootout.

Securing our place in the semi-finals, we have another meeting with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to look forward to in the semi-finals of the competition, with Chelsea facing off against Tottenham.

