Liverpool draw Arsenal for Carabao Cup semi-finals after beating Leicester on penalties

Liverpool have been drawn against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal for their upcoming league cup semi-final clash.

This comes from BBC Sport, with the publication’s update meaning that Chelsea will face Tottenham in the separate Carabao Cup fixture.

It’s news that may not entirely appeal to the Gunners’ fanbase, particularly in light of the Reds’ recent four-goal demolition job of the London-based outfit following the resumption of domestic football.

Due credit truly has to be given for the guts the club showed, despite major changes having been made to the XI that took home a draw against Tottenham, to get a win against Leicester City’s full-strength XI.

We did, admittedly, need some help from first-team options, with Diogo Jota playing a vital role before Taki Minamino set Anfield alight with an equalising goal in stoppage time.

It’s not a competition many would have banked on Liverpool in terms of progressing to the latter stages, particularly given Jurgen Klopp’s tendency to prioritise the league and Europe, but it’s a welcome sight as much as it is rare.

