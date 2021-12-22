‘100% next manager’ – These Liverpool fans have made their mind up on who Liverpool’s next boss after Jurgen Klopp should be

‘100% next manager’ – These Liverpool fans have made their mind up on who Liverpool’s next boss after Jurgen Klopp should be

Pep Lijnders threw his two cents in when it came to the topic of poor officiating, pointing out the ramifications of such decisions on teams, coaches and players.

The Dutchman spoke with an eloquence that didn’t go wasted on Liverpool fans, with several suggesting that the former NEC boss would be well-equipped to take over from Jurgen Klopp down the line.

It’s coincidental, though no less interesting, that the coach’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 – at the same time as the German’s.

With FSG said to be keen admirers of the 38-year-old, the prospect of him replacing Jurgen down the line isn’t exactly beyond the realm of reality.

Michael Edwards’ tribute to the ‘Liverpool Way’ in his farewell letter to fans would certainly add weight to such a possibility, with the club having developed a fine-tuned system of promotion from within.

As such, handing Lijnders greater responsibility if and when Klopp calls time on his Anfield career (albeit a significant amount of responsibility) by passing over the club reins would be in keeping with that mentality.

