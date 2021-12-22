‘100% next manager’ – These Liverpool fans have made their mind up on who Liverpool’s next boss after Jurgen Klopp should be

Pep Lijnders threw his two cents in when it came to the topic of poor officiating, pointing out the ramifications of such decisions on teams, coaches and players.

The Dutchman spoke with an eloquence that didn’t go wasted on Liverpool fans, with several suggesting that the former NEC boss would be well-equipped to take over from Jurgen Klopp down the line.

It’s coincidental, though no less interesting, that the coach’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 – at the same time as the German’s.

READ MORE: Some Liverpool fans ruthlessly spam Man Utd tweet with hilarious comments referencing Old Trafford thrashing

With FSG said to be keen admirers of the 38-year-old, the prospect of him replacing Jurgen down the line isn’t exactly beyond the realm of reality.

Michael Edwards’ tribute to the ‘Liverpool Way’ in his farewell letter to fans would certainly add weight to such a possibility, with the club having developed a fine-tuned system of promotion from within.

As such, handing Lijnders greater responsibility if and when Klopp calls time on his Anfield career (albeit a significant amount of responsibility) by passing over the club reins would be in keeping with that mentality.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

I honestly think after watching this I am ready for Klopp's departure in due time; because I know for a fact that Pep Lijnders is well educated on the game, he is well spoken and most importantly he knows what it means to be apart of this incredible football club & it's history. — The Frontman😈 (@Kiro_LFC) December 21, 2021

Next Liverpool Boss! — Ronak R Modi (@ronakricky) December 21, 2021

I hope and think Pep is our next manager and he'll excel at it too. — SkerriesRosso (@skerriesred) December 21, 2021

100% next manager for me after JK love the bloke and a very clever footballing man 👌 — MJ (@mickeyj83) December 21, 2021

EOTK Insider Opinion: FA’s verdict on Klopp’s critique of Tierney is alarming as well as correct