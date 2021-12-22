Liverpool hopes of acquiring 24-year-old Barca ace on a free transfer appear dead in the water after contract update – Ekrem Konur

Liverpool would appear set to lose out on the possibility of acquiring Ousmane Dembele on a Bosman transfer following a report claiming that the player is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from VOLE journalist, Ekrem Konur, who claimed that the Frenchman ‘rejected the UK and Italians’.

❌Ousmane Dembélé rejected the UK and Italians. 📝The French star has decided to extend contract with Barcelona. #ForçaBarça https://t.co/9GVNoQ8tCT pic.twitter.com/MNZMgTSTKa — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 22, 2021

The 24-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2022, giving rise to suggestions that allegedly interested parties (including Jurgen Klopp’s Reds) could tempt the attacker into making an exit from the Camp Nou.

Should the report in question be accurate, we’d have to look to alternative options beyond Dembele (if he was even a genuine target in the first place).

Behavioural concerns certainly would have made the talented forward a difficult sell for both the recruitment team and our manager given the prioritisation of character and team unity.

Regardless, with the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane set to enter their 30s, some kind of succession plan does need to be considered in the near future to ensure that the quality of our forward line doesn’t nosedive down the line.

