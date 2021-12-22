Liverpool learn when three stars can return to first-team action after government slashes COVID isolation period

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones could be set for a full return to the first-team squad sooner than expected in light of the government’s decision to cut the isolation period from 10 to seven days.

This comes from the Liverpool Echo, with it thought that the trio tested positive on 16th December, which would theoretically enable them to be available for our upcoming meeting with Leeds United in the league.

Realistically, as the publication has rightly noted, taking into account the coaching staff’s insistence on time spent in training before a game, a return as early as our meeting with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side could come too soon.

READ MORE: Liverpool receive AFCON update as Mo Salah’s release fate revealed

Certainly for Thiago Alcantara, who was sidelined with a positive COVID test ahead of our weekend clash with Tottenham, our hosting of the West Yorkshire-based outfit will be an unlikely return date for the classy Spaniard.

Provided that a shorter isolation period is safer for the club and doesn’t carry a higher risk of contamination for the squad, we’d welcome having key parts of our spine back available for selection.

EOTK Insider Opinion: FA’s verdict on Klopp’s critique of Tierney is alarming as well as correct