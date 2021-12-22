Liverpool receive AFCON update as Mo Salah’s release fate revealed

Liverpool have been granted permission to delay Mo Salah’s release until after the club have played their pivotal top of the table clash with Chelsea in early January.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from ElBalad journalist, Ismael Mahmoud, who recently shared an update on the state of AFCON and plans to keep the competition alive.

Exclusive: Liverpool has received the approval from Egypt National teM, Mo Salah will play against Chelsea, then travel to play AFCON @dmlynch pic.twitter.com/Fs8PtcO8nn — Ismael mahmoud (@ismaeelmahmoudd) December 22, 2021

The Reds are set to face Thomas Tuchel’s men on 2nd January in what could prove to be a huge opportunity for both sides to put themselves ahead in what is shaping up to be an extremely tight title race between the pair and Manchester City.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp makes ‘frightening’ admission about Brendan Rodgers ahead of Carabao Cup clash

It’s a potentially huge boost for us in our bid to allay any of the potential damage that may result from losing the trio of Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita at the start of 2022.

With 15 goals in 18 league games so far this term, the Egyptian international has been a force of nature for the club, helping fire us into second spot in the English top-flight.

Whilst a critical addition to our starting lineup, we’ll be hopeful that the Senegalese and Guinean FAs are likewise prepared to show some leniency, for the sake of our title hopes, when it comes to the availability of our African trio.

EOTK Insider Opinion: FA’s verdict on Klopp’s critique of Tierney is alarming as well as correct