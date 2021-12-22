Liverpool team news confirmed as Koumetio & Henderson start in amongst 10 changes from Klopp

With COVID-19 having ravaged various squads (to varying extents) throughout the Premier League, it was always going to be inevitable that a number of changes would be made to Liverpool’s starting-XI.

Certainly with three games left to play this year in the space of six days, rotation is more than necessary to ensure that a Liverpool squad depleted in midfield can survive to the point of return for a number of key men.

Though unavailable for tonight’s clash, news of the government slashing isolation periods will have come as a welcome boost to Jurgen Klopp’s men, who could potentially see the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones back in the side as early as the upcoming meeting with Leeds.

Interestingly, Billy Koumetio comes in for Ibrahima Konate, with Joe Gomez partnering the teenager in the heart of the backline.

There’s some good news for our midfield concerns as skipper Jordan Henderson is given the nod alongside Tyler Morton and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Up top, Bobby Firmino is a second, welcome injury returnee, with Taki Minamino and Neco Williams

You can catch the full team news below:

