‘So desperate’ ‘Rodgers still won’t win’ – Some Liverpool fans react to Leicester putting out full-strength outfit after Reds ring the changes for league cup

With COVID having made its mark on Liverpool’s squad of late, ripping out a key duo in the club’s spine in Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, Jurgen Klopp has understandably opted for caution with his latest team selection.

Having witnessed the first-team Brendan Rodgers has thrown out at Anfield, however, a number of fans questioned the rationale behind the strong side named.

10 changes were introduced for the Reds’ upcoming league cup meeting with Leicester City, with only Tyler Morton remaining from the XI that took home a point from the visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s certainly a signal of intent from the Northern Irishman with regard to how much he values the competition.

Whilst it might be accused of being somewhat overzealous from the former Liverpool boss, the 48-year-old is certainly more than entitled to decide what fixtures to prioritise.

Regardless, we’ll be backing our (mostly) young Reds to make a solid impression in our impending meeting with the Foxes.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

BR is so desperate to beat LFC he fields his first team in a meaningless cup against teenagers — Mikey (@MikeyBagels_Lox) December 22, 2021

Full strength against Liverpool 4th string team hahah Rodgers still won’t win save this tweet 🤣 — Jason skarratts (@SkarrattsJason) December 22, 2021

leicester went all in https://t.co/aD4cj3h7j1 — m a l i k . r o c a . (@malikroca) December 22, 2021

Leicester who asked for their game to be called off 6 days ago because of a ‘covid outbreak’ start with basically their strongest team possible tonight… okay. — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 22, 2021

