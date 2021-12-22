Some Liverpool fans ruthlessly spam Man Utd tweet with hilarious comments referencing Old Trafford thrashing

When presented with an opportunity to mock arch rivals Manchester United on Twitter, Liverpool fans were merciless with their comments on social media, with many referencing the recent 5-0 hammering administered on the road.

The Old Trafford-based outfit had invited its own fans to share their best photos from the season thus far, an invitation that they evidently hadn’t banked on Reds supporters accepting likewise.

With Ibrahima Konate utterly pacifying Cristiano Ronaldo, Jurgen Klopp’s men ran utterly amok at the Theatre of Dreams in what was a nightmare scenario for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and former boss Sir Alex Ferguson, the latter of whom had attended the stands.

It’s a game that will rightly live long in the memory of the fans as one of our most triumphant victories over a truly shambolic United outfit.

Ultimately, it’s highlighted a gulf between the two sides that hasn’t existed for quite some time, with the title race firmly a three-way affair between city rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and ourselves.

In the meantime, fortunately for the Red Devils, Ralf Ragnick will have time to prepare his side for a visit to Anfield, which is set to take place next March.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Jurgen making fans leave early pic.twitter.com/ewhRJH5LGJ — 🔴 𝙰𝚗𝚏𝚒𝚎𝚕𝚍 𝚅𝚒𝚎𝚠 🔴 (@james79rigby) December 21, 2021