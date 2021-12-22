(Video) Minamino sends Anfield into a frenzy with late equaliser to take Foxes clash to penalties

Taki Minamino had Anfield on its feet with a glorious stoppage-time equaliser to take Liverpool’s clash with Leicester City to penalties.

The Japan international superbly controlled an overhead ball on his chest before lashing away a half-volley away beyond the reach of Peter Schmeichel.

It was a superb comeback from a Reds outfit that looked down and out following a dire opening 15 minutes against the Foxes at L4.

