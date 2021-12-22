(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain bends neat finish after Liverpool concede twice in the space of four minutes

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reduced the deficit for Liverpool with a superb goal from just inside the 18-yard-box.
The Englishman had demanded the ball from Bobby Firmino, with the Brazilian holding possession well right in the heart of the Leicester box, pulling one back with his well-taken effort to reduce the deficit incurred from Jamie Vardy’s early double.
Following a poor start to the Carabao Cup clash, the midfielder’s contribution has come at the perfect time as the Foxes quick start warned of a long evening for Jurgen Klopp’s men.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheRedDebate:
Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal pic.twitter.com/tVypMY0PsE
— 🔴 The Red Debate 🎙 (@TheRedDebate) December 22, 2021
What’s the use?
Even if they win, this line-up is an insult to all the fans that went to cheer them on or waited for this Qtr Final match