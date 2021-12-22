(Video) Watch Diogo Jota absolutely giving it to Leicester fans after netting winning penalty

Diogo Jota couldn’t restrain his elation at sending Liverpool through the semi-finals of the League Cup, mercilessly giving it to Leicester City’s travelling fans with a mocking celebration.

Some of the Foxes’ travelling support sadly invited controversy with their selection of chants throughout the game, with ‘Feed the Scousers’ disappointingly ever-present.

Ultimately, however, we had the last laugh courtesy of the Portuguese international’s composure from the spot, with a clash against Arsenal in the semi-finals of the competition booked.

