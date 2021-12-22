(Video) Watch Diogo Jota absolutely giving it to Leicester fans after netting winning penalty

(Video) Watch Diogo Jota absolutely giving it to Leicester fans after netting winning penalty

Diogo Jota couldn’t restrain his elation at sending Liverpool through the semi-finals of the League Cup, mercilessly giving it to Leicester City’s travelling fans with a mocking celebration.

Some of the Foxes’ travelling support sadly invited controversy with their selection of chants throughout the game, with ‘Feed the Scousers’ disappointingly ever-present.

Ultimately, however, we had the last laugh courtesy of the Portuguese international’s composure from the spot, with a clash against Arsenal in the semi-finals of the competition booked.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & originating from @GifsAnfield:

