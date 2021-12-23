“An amazing feeling” – Caoimhin Kelleher talks after his penalty shoot-out heroics against Leicester City

Caoimhin Kelleher has relished the opportunity to feature in the first-team whenever possible and the penalty shoot-out heroics against Leicester City illustrated this.

Our Irish goalkeeper has displaced Adrian as second choice behind Alisson Becker and appears to be a solid option between the sticks, for the future.

The man who joined Liverpool from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015 took to the cameras after the game to describe his feelings on a historic night.

The 23-year-old said: “I enjoy the moment [penalties], it’s obviously a nice moment and there’s not much pressure on you, if you don’t save it then it is what is and I always relish the chance to make a save.

“When I made that save and heard the crowd, it’s an amazing feeling.

“I put it all down to them [goalkeeping coaches], they do so much research and analysis into penalties and so it’s all down to the coaches John [Achterberg] and Jack [Robinson] to be honest.

“We’re into the semi-finals now so, two more games and we’re in the final”.

It seems highly likely that the Republic of Ireland international will retain his place in the team for the semi-finals against Arsenal and will be determined to impress once again.

Hopefully we won’t need any more penalty saves from our No.62 but it would be great to see him with his hands on some silverware in Wembley next year.

