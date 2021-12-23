Billy Koumetio shared his thoughts on Liverpool progressing to the semi-final after the youngster was subbed at half-time

Billy Koumetio had a tough introduction to senior football as he started his first Liverpool game, against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

The French defender featured from the bench against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League last season but this was his first start and maiden Anfield appearance, for the first team.

Jurgen Klopp removed the 19-year-old at half-time as his replacement, Ibou Konate, solidified the defence and illustrated what his compatriot needs to do if he wants to be handed more first-team opportunities.

The youngster who began his youth career with Lyon, didn’t appear too disheartened with his performance though as he took to social media to upload some images and share his thoughts on the game.

The 6ft 5″ centre-back said: ‘Glad to make my first competitive Red start for Liverpool. Big Thank You to the fans!‘.

This will always be a huge day in his career and it’s good to see the young lad enjoyed the experience and now starts the fight for his next appearance!

