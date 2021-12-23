Diogo Jota continued his celebrations online after producing a brilliant second-half performance against Leicester City

Diogo Jota had a highly influential 45 minutes on the pitch against Leicester City, scoring in normal time and the eventual winner from the spot.

The Portuguese international displayed some elite mentality as he out psyched Kasper Schmeichel before scoring the winning pen and very much enjoyed celebrating in front of Brendan Rodgers’ men after Takumi Minamino’s equaliser.

Our No.20 has been in sublime form this season and he ensured to take to social media to share his celebratory thoughts with the fans.

READ MORE: Takumi Minamino’s 17-word Instagram post as Japanese international scores a late equaliser in quarter-final victory

The 25-year-old said: ‘I hope you enjoyed that as much as me 🤪 Merry Christmas Reds‘.

We all know that he certainly did enjoy the game and it’s great that Jurgen Klopp had so much trust in his potential impact, that he gave Mo Salah and Sadio Mane a full break from action.

The boss was proved right as the former Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker scored his 12th goal of what has been a memorable season thus far, for the Premier League’s second highest goal scorer.

You can view Jota’s post via his Instagram page:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965