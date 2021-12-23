(Video) Listen to Dutch commentator joining in with Liverpool fans’ explicit anti-Tory chant

Liverpool’s anti-Tory chant made quite the impression internationally it seems, with one Dutch commentator for Voetball joining in with the song mid-game as the Reds mounted an impressive comeback against Leicester City.

Sections of the Foxes’ travelling fans could be clearly heard singing offensive chants throughout the clash, with the home support responding with far more class.

Ultimately, Brendan Rodgers’ men have some of their away support to thank for geeing up the Anfield crowd and helping inspire a tremendous result for the Merseysiders in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Ziggo Sport Voetbal & @Watch_LFC:

The Dutch TV commentator enjoyed Anfield singing ‘fuck the tories’ last night pic.twitter.com/O0gv68Ntk9 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 23, 2021