GUEST: Glen Johnson claims Jude Bellingham is “unbelievable” and that he suits Liverpool “down to the ground”

By Zach Oaten

After signing for Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham in July 2020, Jude Bellingham has attracted the eyes of every major club from around Europe thanks to his commanding performances on the pitch.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has certainly been impressed and has added to the hype of the youngster recently, praising Bellingham for his bravery and skill.

“The kid’s unbelievable and I think he will suit that team down (Liverpool) to the ground,” Johnson told bettingodds.com as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“This kid has a clear mind on him. He made a really ballsy decision to go to Germany when he was so young and decided to leave his comfort zone to prove what he can do.”

“For me, it was genius. I don’t think he’s going to rush into anything as he could have probably signed for Manchester United or Liverpool before he went to Borussia Dortmund.”

Bellingham has become a key figure at Dortmund despite being only 18 years old, has represented England at Euro 2020 this summer and has received enormous praise for his performances In the Champions League.

The 18-year-old will be looking to further his career in the summer and Liverpool could be the perfect move for him, that’s if Manchester City or PSG do not tempt him with higher wages.

Recent reports linking Bellingham to Liverpool place a £90 million price tag on him and with Liverpool’s ageing midfielders such as James Milner (35 years old) and Jordan Henderson (31 years old) Klopp will certainly have an interest despite the cost.

