‘I’m really happy for him’ – Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Takumi Minamino following his stunning injury time leveller in EFL Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Takumi Minamino after the Japan international netted a 95th-minute leveller against Leicester yesterday to send the EFL Cup quarter-final to penalties.

Although the forward may have missed his spot-kick during the shootout, heroics from ‘keeper Caoimhín Kelleher, who saved two penalties, meant Diogo Jota’s penalty won the tie for the Reds.

“Top goal, top performance,” the German boss said after the game.

“He played a really good game today, a really good game.

“From a tactical point of view, he’s outstanding and it’s so cool for him that he could score that goal.

“It was a great goal, it was very important, it was in the best possible moment and he deserved it.

“He deserved this goal for all of the things he done tonight and all of the things he’s done in the last few months and years, so I’m really happy for him.”

Our No. 18 has netted five times for us this season, four of them goals have come in the League Cup.

He’s found opportunities in the Premier League few and far between but when he does get a spot in the starting XI, he usually proves his worth.

It’s great to see that some of our fringe players are showing that they’re more than capable when they’re called upon.

