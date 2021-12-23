‘It’s a dream to have him in front of you’ – Michael Dawson praises Premier League star that Liverpool are reportedly interested in

Former Tottenham and Hull City defender Michael Dawson has heaped praise on West Ham star Jarrod Bowen as the Englishman continues to impress for the Hammers this season.

The 25-year-old scored his fifth goal of the season in the EFL Cup defeat against Spurs yesterday and is reportedly attracting interest from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“I think he has made the step-up incredible,” Dawson told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“When he was at Hull City, he nearly kept them up single-handedly.

“Then, when he went in January, they got relegated. That just proves how important he has been.

“The goals he has scored. He creates. His work rate, up and down, for a defender, it’s a dream to have him in front of you. He finds passes and gets important goals.

“He has been incredible since he has moved to West Ham. For him, long may it continue because he is a good kid.

“He has come from the lower leagues, worked his way up through Hull and now he is getting his rewards. And he deserves them.”

Bowen impressed when David Moyes’s side inflicted Liverpool’s one defeat of the season back in November and he has received plenty of praise during the season.

It would be nice to see some attacking reinforcements arrive at Anfield, whether that be in January or next summer, and the West Ham No. 20 looks like he’d suit our style of play.

Only time will tell but if the attacker continues his impressive form, it won’t just be us interested in capturing his signature.