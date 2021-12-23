James Milner provides his assessment of a memorable Liverpool victory over Leicester City

James Milner was very proud of his teammates as he and they found their way into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup after a memorable evening.

The 35-year-old came on as a half-time substitution with his experience and skill proving to be an invaluable part of a brilliant Anfield night under the lights.

Our No.7 assisted the last gasp equaliser by Takumi Minamino before scoring his opening penalty and he shared his thoughts on social media, after the game.

READ MORE: Reaction to ‘Feed the Scousers’ and other disgraceful chants from Leicester City fans

Our vice-captain said: ‘What a group to be a part of and what a place to play football 💯 Congrats to the boys who made their debuts tonight‘.

The versatile midfielder continues to prove that he is still fit and able enough to participate in this great team and he is a key asset to the squad when he’s free from injuries.

He’s clearly a leader in the squad, taking the responsibility seriously and was a key part to our quarter-final victory against Leicester City.

You can view Milner’s Instagram post here:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965