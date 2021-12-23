John Achterberg uploaded an Instagram post following Caoimhin Kelleher’s penalty heroics against Leicester City

John Achterberg was very proud of the influence of Caoimhin Kelleher on Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final victory.

Our goalkeeper coach has obviously worked hard, with his coaching colleagues, to give our team an edge on penalty shoot-outs and it worked against Leicester City.

The former Tranmere Rovers stopper was clearly delighted with our semi-final progression as he took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts on the game.

READ MORE: Diogo Jota continued his celebrations online after producing a brilliant second-half performance against Leicester City

The 50-year-old said: ‘Great team comeback @LFC some good saves and 2 top pen saves of Caoimhin Kelleher‘.

The Dutchman won’t want to take any credit for the performance of the young Irish ‘keeper but he will be delighted to see the hard work paying off.

He’s spent 12 years at Anfield now and his work is clearly admired by all the managers that he has worked under, thus far.

You can view Achterberg Instagram post via his social media page:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965