Diogo Jota ‘has done the seemingly impossible’ claims pundit: “I’m impressed every time I watch him”

Paul Robinson has suggested that Diogo Jota has managed to do the ‘seemingly impossible’ in breaking into Liverpool’s star-studded forward line.

Boasting Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, it was always going to be an uphill battle for any potential signing to make an impression in one of Europe’s most devastating trios.

“I’m impressed every time I watch him,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“There was always a lot of talk about who could break that front three and a lot of people thought nobody could. Jota has done the seemingly impossible.

“The club definitely did their due diligence on him because his attitude on and off the field is exemplary. He fits into that team perfectly.

“His movement on and off the ball is quite brilliant and he always looks like he is going to score. What a signing he’s proved to be.”

Since signing from Wolves in 2020, however, the Portuguese international has been nothing short of a revelation, registering a remarkable 19 league goals in 36 Premier League games.

When it comes to the prospect of bringing in further talent to the forward line, it seems a new addition will only be viable if one of the front-three were to depart before or by the summer of 2023.

The challenge will ultimately be otherwise convincing a new attacker to be either confident of pushing out one of our main front-four for a place or be satisfied with a bench role similar to Divock Origi’s current position at the club.

If we could manage to unearth another under-appreciated gem like Jota, of course, it would be another show of a brilliant eye from our recruitment team.

