(Video) Keane weighs in on Klopp v Guardiola debate with his verdict on PL’s best manager

Roy Keane established where his preferences lay in terms of the Premier League’s best manager, going with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

The former Manchester United midfielder admitted he’d made a mistake failing to back the Cityzens last term, though did add that he wouldn’t rule out Liverpool or Chelsea beating the league leaders to the title this season.

Though we’d be certainly inclined to agree that the former Barcelona boss occupies that elite stratosphere of managers in world football, there’s only ever going to be one choice for the crown as far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned – that’s Jurgen Klopp.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Bet:

