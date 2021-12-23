(Video) Watch Keita send Maddison for a hot dog with brilliant nutmeg in League Cup clash

Naby Keita was one of several key substitutions made by Jurgen Klopp in the second-half that helped transform the nature of Liverpool’s battle with Leicester City.

One fan captured a clip of the Guinean making James Maddison look a bit silly, with the No.10 bringing his fellow midfielder down in a cynical challenge after being nutmegged.

The No.8 has enjoyed a mixed bag of performances at times this season, though has arguably come on leaps and bounds in general with the help of the medical team’s careful management.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFCRosser & originating from @bobbehfirmino:

