(Video) Watch Naby Keita’s perfectly-taken penalty to help Reds on their way to dramatic League Cup win

Naby Keita’s performance in the second-half of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup comeback was rightly lauded by Jurgen Klopp and fans after the game as the Reds ran out penalty shootout winners against Leicester City.

The Guinean international’s remarkable penalty against Peter Schmeichel may have slipped through the net in light of the nature of the clash, with the Reds confirming their passage through to the semi-finals and a meeting with Arsenal.

It’s another game from the Guinean international that will give the coaching staff much food for thought when it comes to the possibility of extending his contract or cashing in on the 26-year-old’s current value in the summer.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

Naby Keita’s penalty has gone under the radar, what a finish that is. 👀 pic.twitter.com/u8nQ269R0I — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 23, 2021