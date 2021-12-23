(Video) ‘It’s really dangerous’ – Watch Jurgen Klopp’s furious rant on festive fixtures as Reds face two fixtures in three days

Jurgen Klopp questioned the need for the Premier League to force clubs to play two games in quick succession on the 26th and 29th December, citing risks to player wellbeing.

The German refused suggestions that footballers would simply have to put up and shut up in light of the financial rewards of the sport, with him continuing to bang the drum of player safety and wellbeing.

With us set to face Leicester City once with only a day break separating our upcoming meeting with Leeds United at the weekend, the 54-year-old’s frustrations are more than justified in light of the risk of injuries posed by such fixture crowding.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @RealKevinPalmer & originating from @JanAageFjortoft’s interview:

Jurgen Klopp in a wonderfully joyous and angry interview with @JanAageFjortoft: “This club is so special. I love it so much. If I knew what this club is all about, I would have wanted to be here much earlier.” Well worth a watch #LFC pic.twitter.com/h7PDUEdixn — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 22, 2021