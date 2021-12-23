(Video) Klopp makes ‘special’ Liverpool admission that will delight and hurt fans

Posted by
(Video) Klopp makes ‘special’ Liverpool admission that will delight and hurt fans

Speaking after Liverpool’s dramatic League Cup comeback against Leicester City, Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about his current club whilst also admitting that he would have wanted to join ‘much earlier’ had he known more about the side.

It’s a statement that’s likely to both delight and tug at heartstrings as fans wonder what might have been had the 54-year-old been a part of Anfield since before 2015.

There’s no questioning that his involvement at the helm of L4 has helped steer us back into the elite of Europe, with us very much lying dormant as a sleeping giant towards the end of Brendan Rodgers’ spell as manager.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @RealKevinPalmer & originating from @JanAageFjortoft’s interview:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top