Leicester suffer double injury blow ahead of crunch festive fixtures against Manchester City and Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers looks set to be without the services of both Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu for the Foxes upcoming Premier League games against Manchester City and Liverpool.

The pair were forced off during Wednesday’s EFL Cup defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield meaning the Leicester boss may be forced to reshuffle his defence against the league’s top two sides.

“We had to change the structure of the team in the second half because of the injuries,” Rodgers said after the game (via The Guardian).

“In the first half, we were excellent, scored three goals at Anfield and should have had four or five. Defensively you know you are going to suffer at times but it looked like we were just going to get through, so to concede in the 95th minute is so disappointing after everything the players put in.”

The unsettled Leicester defence allowed Liverpool a route back into the game when half-time substitute Diogo Jota netted in the 68th minute to make the score 3-2.

Despite a valiant effort from a much-changed outfit, Klopp’s men were set to be eliminated from the competition, that was until Takumi Minamino netted in the fifth minute of injury time to send the game to penalties.

Although the Japan international passed up the chance to become the hero of the night when he blazed his penalty over the bar, it didn’t matter too much as Jota slammed his penalty home past Kasper Schmeichel to put us through to the semi-final.

Attention now returns to the Premier League.

Our game against Leeds United that was set to take place on Boxing Day has now been postponed due to a number of positive cases in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad – this means that when we travel to Leicester on the 28th we should have a rather fresh squad.