‘Joke’ ‘Unreal’ – Liverpool fans rave about one substitution Klopp made that ‘changed the game’

Liverpool fans paid tribute to Ibrahima Konate’s substitute performance after coming on in the second-half of Liverpool’s League Cup meeting with Leicester City.

Swapping in for teenager Billy Koumetio, the Frenchman was a much-needed breath of fresh air for Jurgen Klopp’s backline, steadying a ship that had thus far endured tumultuous waters defending against the likes of Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.

It’s certainly testament to the assuredness the 22-year-old brought to the back four that the Reds did not ship another goal beyond James Maddison’s first-half effort to make it 3-1 before the break.

Though having endured some harsh criticism for his performances in the famous red shirt, the former Bundesliga man appears to have settled wonderfully for the most part in this Liverpool side.

From shutting out world-class attacker Cristiano Ronaldo to outmatching the physicality on offer from AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the centre-half has passed many a test without appearing in the slightest bit fazed.

Whilst one might be inclined to temper the comparisons with Virgil van Dijk so early in his career, Konate has certainly shown that the future of our backline may very well be in extremely safe hands beyond the Dutchman’s tenure at Anfield.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Big Ibou Konaté is a joke by the way. Incredible centre-half. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 22, 2021

Konate is a few Van Dijk infinity stones away to being a carbon copy — ً (@_Riddxck) December 22, 2021

Welcome to the Ibrahima Konate penitentiary! pic.twitter.com/af8YfMDz9Q — ¹⁷ (@CxrtisSZN) December 22, 2021

Keita was absolutely immense when he came on and changed the game. Konate, Milner and Jota boss but special mention for Naby. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) December 22, 2021

Konaté showed his class. He’s an absolute unit. — 𝙍𝙪𝙗𝙚𝙣 🇳🇴 (@lfcrubn) December 22, 2021

• Big win.

• 3 points above Chelsea.

• Trent is unbelievable.

• Salah on the scoresheet as per.

• Should’ve kept a clean sheet.

• Konate is unreal.

• Hopefully we play again soon.

• Get well soon Van Dijk, Fabinho & Jones. Tottenham (A), next [ɪꜰ ɪᴛ ʜᴀᴘᴘᴇɴꜱ] — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 16, 2021

