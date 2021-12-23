‘Joke’ ‘Unreal’ – Liverpool fans rave about one substitution Klopp made that ‘changed the game’

Liverpool fans paid tribute to Ibrahima Konate’s substitute performance after coming on in the second-half of Liverpool’s League Cup meeting with Leicester City.

Swapping in for teenager Billy Koumetio, the Frenchman was a much-needed breath of fresh air for Jurgen Klopp’s backline, steadying a ship that had thus far endured tumultuous waters defending against the likes of Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.

It’s certainly testament to the assuredness the 22-year-old brought to the back four that the Reds did not ship another goal beyond James Maddison’s first-half effort to make it 3-1 before the break.

Though having endured some harsh criticism for his performances in the famous red shirt, the former Bundesliga man appears to have settled wonderfully for the most part in this Liverpool side.

From shutting out world-class attacker Cristiano Ronaldo to outmatching the physicality on offer from AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the centre-half has passed many a test without appearing in the slightest bit fazed.

Whilst one might be inclined to temper the comparisons with Virgil van Dijk so early in his career, Konate has certainly shown that the future of our backline may very well be in extremely safe hands beyond the Dutchman’s tenure at Anfield.

