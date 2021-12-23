Liverpool have ‘significant money to spend’ claims Duncan Castles as summer activity green-lighted

Duncan Castles has claimed that Liverpool will have ‘significant money’ available to call upon come the summer window.

That being said, the reporter shared that the club would be prepared to do business as early as January if the right target ‘becomes available in the January window’.

“Liverpool have a budget and are targeting a top-level forward,” the journalist said on the Transfer Window podcast (via the Express).

“So significant money to spend to improve that position.

“They’re ready to do it in January if the right player becomes available in the January window but definitely will do something in the summer if they have to wait on a particular player.

“And this player who is one of the candidates, it seems more likely they’ll have to wait until the summer to get him, is Luis Diaz at FC Porto.”

Links to Luis Diaz certainly make sense in light of the average age of our main starting forward line (excluding the likes of Divock Origi and Taki Minamino).

With both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane priorities for new contracts, we’d expect our main focus to be on landing a new young attacker to fill the Belgian international’s place in the squad should he be allowed to run down his current terms.

Should the Senegalese manage to follow a similar trajectory as is expected of our No.11, when it comes to the longevity of his career, the focus will be entirely on the future beyond Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

It all very much depends on whether the club believes the pair are capable of keeping up a high standard of performance well beyond 2023 – for our Egyptian King, at the very least, it would appear more than possible.

