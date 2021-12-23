(Photo) Three ex-Liverpool stars including two Instanbul heroes pictured playing ice hockey in cool snap

Patrik Berger shared a picture of himself with former Champions League heroes and fellow ex-Reds Vladimir Smicer and Milan Baros.

The trio were snapped in skates playing ice hockey in what was a reunion of two of squad members of Liverpool’s Miracle of Instabul final in 2005 in the latter pair.

It’s a shame that the 48-year-old left before he could get a chance to take part in one of our most famous European campaigns, though we’re delighted to the see trio all in good health and spirits.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @TheRedmenTV & originating from Patrik Berger’s official Instagram page:

Nothing to see here. Just a photo of Berger, Smicer & Baros playing ice golf. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/4p3uGKhvSn — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 23, 2021