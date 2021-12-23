Liverpool to be without Andy Robertson for Chelsea clash in January

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson will be absent for Liverpool’s trip to Stamford Bridge on January 2 after the Boxing Day fixture against Leeds United was postponed.

In the Reds’ last Premier League game outing against Spurs last Sunday, the Scotsman received a red card and a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Emerson Royal.

The No. 26 was therefore missing for Wednesday’s EFL Cup game against Leicester at Anfield and was set to complete the suspension by missing games against Marcelo Bielsa’s men and the league trip to the Foxes on the 28th.

The Yorkshire club have a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad meaning that the Premier League have decided to call off the game meaning Robertson’s ban will now carry over to the next fixture which is the trip to face Thomas Tuchel’s Blues.

Chelsea are in third place, three points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side so the fixture really is a huge one.

It’s very unfortunate for Robbo but fellow left-back Kostas Tsimikas has proved many times that he’s more than capable to fill in for the former Hull City man – he’ll just have to prove his worth once again.