Liverpool v Leeds clash postponed after Premier League ruling on COVID-19 cases in Bielsa’s squad

Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League clash with Leeds United on 26th December has been postponed.

The update comes courtesy of the Reds’ official Twitter account, following the English top-flight’s decision to delay the tie due to an abundance of COVID-19 cases in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

It will undoubtedly provide something of a relief to Jurgen Klopp’s men who had faced the prospect of playing two fixtures in three days with another meeting with Leicester City on the horizon on 28th.

We’d like to take the opportunity to wish a speedy recovery for the West Yorkshire-based outfit’s affected squad members at what is a difficult time for clubs, the players and the supporters.

Ultimately, with COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, there’s a lot to be said for erring on the side of caution lest we risk greater transmission of the virus and the Omicron variant, which is by all accounts worryingly transmissible.

With another fixture postponed, questions must be asked around how the Premier League will react to an increase in such circumstances in an effective manner if a circuit-breaker isn’t on the cards.

