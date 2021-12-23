‘Odd thing to say’ – James Maddison’s interesting Liverpool admission gets Reds fans talking in the comments

James Maddison invited some comments from Liverpool fans on his Twitter account after sharing praise for Liverpool’s iconic ground.

The Leicester City ace described Anfield as ‘the stadium with the best atmosphere in England’ in an post that appeared to both incense fans from his own club whilst attracting raised eyebrows from the home support.

Cruel end to a great game at the stadium with the best atmosphere in England. Tough one to take! @ Anfield Stadium Liverpool Football Club https://t.co/DeI2Ge2nnk — James Maddison (@Madders10) December 22, 2021

It was inevitably bound to invite encouragement from some fans (as can be observed below) for the 25-year-old to switch allegiances down the line, though it would appear an ill-advised admission in terms of preserving his relationship with the Foxes faithful.

We’d hasten to add that the midfielder will likely not be high up on our transfer shortlist for future windows (if he’s on it at all), mainly in light of his long-term contract keeping him at the King Power Stadium until 2024.

At his current age Maddison also falls just shy of the ideal age range our recruitment team keep an eye on.

That’s not even to say that the Englishman’s latest contribution on social media is a clear ‘come get me’ plea, with it more than likely being genuine praise for an opponent that got the better of his side on the day.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Respect lad cracking goal hopefully you can do it for England at the WC 🙏 — Jacob (@AllAboutTheMane) December 22, 2021

@Mustoe91 think he wants a move 🤔🤔 — martyn brown (@martynbrown2808) December 22, 2021

Thanks for the compliment, still, what an odd thing to say…..?? — Lee Ball (@LeeMartinBall) December 22, 2021

Smashing goal champ. You are welcome any day — cj colins (@CjColins) December 22, 2021

Come to Liverpool — J̳a̳t̳ ̳B̳e̳c̳k̳e̳r ✰ (@eztrzle) December 22, 2021

