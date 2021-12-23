New report claims third outfit interested in signing 24-year-old Liverpool defender beyond West Ham & Newcastle

Burnley are said to hold interest in Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips following the player’s announcement regarding his intent to seek out a new club at the earliest opportunity.

This comes from Kevin Palmer at the Sunday World, with the journalist rightly noting that the Englishman has a mountain of centre-halves to climb at L4 if he wishes to stake a claim for more regular first-team minutes.

With the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk’s former centre-back partner, Joe Gomez, ahead of him in the pecking order, it seems incredibly unlikely – without the aid of another injury crisis a la the 2020/21 campaign – that a starting spot will be achieved in the near future.

That’s not to discredit the ‘Bolton Baresi’s’ ability, with his performances last term (not to mention a few cameos here and there this year) more than making clear his suitability for the challenges of English top-flight football.

Available for a reported £15m, even in the current climate, would be a considerable bargain for any Premier League side willing to take a punt.

We’d be massively gutted to lose a player of Phillips’ quality in the squad, though not a single fan of the club would begrudge him moving for minutes that his ability more than warrants.

